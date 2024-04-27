Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $35.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of CALX opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 31.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

