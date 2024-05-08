Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,814 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $164.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,021. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

