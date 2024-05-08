Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 1,410,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,154. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

