Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,755,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 327,860 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 434,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

