Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

