Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $503,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,971,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,557,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

