Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $28.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,716.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,549.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

