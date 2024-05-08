Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,174 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 667,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 947,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.