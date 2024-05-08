Crestone Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 210,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 987,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 8,131,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,237,732. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

