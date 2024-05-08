Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,484 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after buying an additional 286,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 278,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,679. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

