Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,786 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $48.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 677,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.