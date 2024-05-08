Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,488 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,547,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,692. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

