Balanced Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 971 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

LHX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.