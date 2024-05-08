6,362 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

CL stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. 7,252,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.