Simmons Bank Purchases 9,327 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.49. 11,348,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053,996. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

