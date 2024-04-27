Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 8.1 %
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
