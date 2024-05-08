Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.81. 11,168,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,367,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.