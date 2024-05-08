Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,093 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. 1,308,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

