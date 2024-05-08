Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TKO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,410. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

