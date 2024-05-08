Crestone Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 444,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,385,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,011. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

