Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac stock traded up $10.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,251.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,923. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $733.75 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,224.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,166.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

