168,750 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,410,000. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.9% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.83. 2,804,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

