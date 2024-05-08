Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $515.42. 211,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,478. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average of $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

