Balanced Wealth Group LLC Invests $3.20 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.58. 4,416,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.