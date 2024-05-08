4,221 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 868,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,535. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

