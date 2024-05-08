iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,016,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 46,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,321. The firm has a market cap of $971.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

