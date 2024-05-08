Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.45 million.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 136,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.93. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

