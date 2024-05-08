Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

