Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 1,339,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.64. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979 in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

