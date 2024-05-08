Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 25,873 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NU by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,092 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,819 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NU by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,384,000 after buying an additional 2,088,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,920,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,413,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

