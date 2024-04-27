Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

