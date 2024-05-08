Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,199,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $129.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $207.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

