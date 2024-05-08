Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P E Global LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.26. 4,587,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

