Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flux Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.33. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

