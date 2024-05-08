Danimer Scientific Stock Set to Split on Friday, May 10th (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) shares are set to split on Friday, May 10th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 10th.

Danimer Scientific Trading Up 4.3 %

DNMR opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 333.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danimer Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.