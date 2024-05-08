Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $413.86

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $439.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $401.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.48. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $283.20 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 72.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

