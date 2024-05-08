Comparing QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) & Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

QS Energy has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of QS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Drilling Tools International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -925.52% Drilling Tools International 9.70% 20.30% 11.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QS Energy and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares QS Energy and Drilling Tools International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy N/A N/A -$1.22 million N/A N/A Drilling Tools International $152.03 million 1.08 $14.75 million N/A N/A

Drilling Tools International has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QS Energy and Drilling Tools International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Drilling Tools International has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.36%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than QS Energy.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats QS Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment. In addition, it offers tool rental services, which consists of rental, inspection, machining, and repair services; rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas; rents kellys, pip joints, work strings; maintains a fleet of rental equipment consisting of drill collars, stabilizers, crossover subs, wellbore conditioning tools, drill pipe, hevi-wate drill pipe, and tubing; rents surface control equipment, such as blowout preventers and handling tools; and provides downhole products for producing wells. Drilling Tools International Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

