FY2024 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Boosted by BWS Financial

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TRS opened at $26.25 on Monday. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at $870,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $325,550 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TriMas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

