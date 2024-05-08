i-80 Gold Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.49. i-80 Gold has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 2,631,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,073,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,395 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 835,370 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325,811 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 297,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

