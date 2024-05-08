Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC reduced their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

CFX opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The company has a market cap of C$103.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.65. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.48.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.13. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of C$193.90 million for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

