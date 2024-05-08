Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $185.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.75.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $183.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

