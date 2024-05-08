Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) & Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) and Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Paper and Billerud AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper 4.92% 17.35% 6.68% Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearwater Paper and Billerud AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper 0 1 0 0 2.00 Billerud AB (publ) 1 0 2 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Clearwater Paper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Billerud AB (publ).

This table compares Clearwater Paper and Billerud AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper $2.08 billion 0.38 $107.80 million $5.98 7.95 Billerud AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearwater Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Billerud AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Billerud AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Clearwater Paper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats Billerud AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. It sells its products to carton converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Region Europe, Region North America, and Solutions & Other segments. The Region Europe segment manufactures and sells liquid packaging board, kraft paper, containerboard, cartonboard, sack paper and market pulp, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages, industrial, medical and hygiene, as well as consumer and luxury goods. The Region North America segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of graphic paper, kraft and specialty paper, and market pulp, which are primarily used for printing and publishing, packaging of food, and consumer products. Its Solutions & Other segment provides services under managed packaging; and supply woods. The company was formerly known as BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and changed its name to Billerud AB (publ) in October 2022. Billerud AB (publ) was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

