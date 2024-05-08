Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $743.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $702.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.51. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.