Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.88.

Fortis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.18. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fortis

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. In other news, Director Margarita Dilley acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.57 per share, with a total value of C$37,027.20. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.