Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.950-2.150 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMBC opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

