i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for i-80 Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

IAU opened at C$1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.96. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$3.44.

i-80 Gold ( TSE:IAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 118.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of C$35.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$55,916.00. In related news, Director John A. Begeman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$43,750.00. Also, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$55,916.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $136,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

