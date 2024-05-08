StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

