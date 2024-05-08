FY2024 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Raised by Analyst

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.17. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

NYSE DAL opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 174,073 shares of company stock worth $8,581,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

