SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.64.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$22.44 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.55.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

