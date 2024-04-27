HC Wainwright Trims Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price to $16.00

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ATXS opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

